K'taka BJP MLC hints at Bill to ban halal certification

Karnataka BJP MLC hints at bringing private member's Bill for banning halal certification

Some Hindutva groups have been carrying on a campaign against halal certification in recent times

PTI
PTI, Belagavi,
  • Dec 19 2022, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 22:27 ist
BJP Flag. Credit: PTI Photo

A ruling BJP MLC in Karnataka has sought to introduce a private member's Bill that is said to be aimed at banning halal certification, during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature here.

N Ravikumar, who is also state BJP general secretary, had written to Chairman of the Legislative Council, seeking permission to introduce a Bill to amend the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, to ban any private person or organisation from issuing certification of foods.

The December 12 letter states that the Bill seeks to ban any private organisation or an individual from advertising with a claim that a religious institution has certified the food product. The letter claims the proposed amendment will not put any financial burden on the government and will, rather, bring in an additional revenue of Rs 5,000 crore for the state exchequer.

Though the proposed Bill is said to be aimed at banning halal certification, the letter does not give details on this specifically. Some Hindutva groups have been carrying on a campaign against halal certification in recent times. Asked about the MLC planning to introduce a private member Bill which reportedly seeks to ban halal certification, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "Let's see when it comes; private member bill has its own position. We will see what it is."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Karnataka News
Karnataka
Halal

What's Brewing

Amber Heard settles defamation case with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard settles defamation case with Johnny Depp

Google to help decode doctors' written prescription

Google to help decode doctors' written prescription

Kashmir's Himalayan brown bears eating plastic as food

Kashmir's Himalayan brown bears eating plastic as food

As Argentina wins WC, 'Maradona' brand to enter India

As Argentina wins WC, 'Maradona' brand to enter India

Google to focus on investing in women-led startups

Google to focus on investing in women-led startups

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

 