K'taka BJP protests minister's cow slaughter remark

Karnataka BJP stages protest against minister's 'anti-cow slaughter law' remark

Karnataka minister K Venkatesh had kicked up a storm by asking 'If one can slaughter buffaloes and bulls, what is wrong with slaughtering cows?'

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 06 2023, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 15:49 ist
BJP supporters perform 'cow puja' during a protest against the Karnataka government over reports claiming the state will withdraw the anti-cow slaughter law, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Karnataka BJP on Tuesday staged a massive protest with cows in the city against Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services K Venkatesh's 'anti-cow slaughter law' remark.

Venkatesh had kicked up a storm by asking "If one can slaughter buffaloes and bulls, what is wrong with slaughtering cows?"

BJP workers expressed their outrage at his statement of reconsidering the Anti-Cow Slaughter law, which prescribes stringent punishment to the guilty.

Also Read | Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy bats for ban on slaughter of all animals

As part of the protest, the BJP workers roped in cows, garlanded them and worshipped them. They held placards demanding that the Congress government continue the anti-cow slaughter law.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already clarified that no decision has been taken on the issue yet and that it will be discussed in the cabinet meeting.

Also Read | Anti-communal wing to be constituted to check moral policing: Karnataka home minister

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP started campaigning against the Congress government on its social media handle. One post stated that Hitler's government has taken over charge of Karnataka state". "People are threatened with jail for speaking against the Congress government. How is this democracy?" the state BJP questioned.

The saffron party also remarked that "the Congress government has sent the farmers to ICU".

"There is no concern for delayed Monsoon in the state. There is no concern about the reduction in the quantity of sowing of seeds, 14.11 lakh metric tonne of fertilizers are languishing in godowns of the state, and no care regarding the lack of drinking water. However, amid all this, the Hitler Congress government wants to send those who raise their voice to jail. It is tragic and unfortunate," reads the post.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
cow slaughter
Congress
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Noida: Vendor sprinkles drain water on coconuts, held

Noida: Vendor sprinkles drain water on coconuts, held

Muzz, a Muslim dating app, goes on the road

Muzz, a Muslim dating app, goes on the road

Sweden recognises sex as sport? Here is what we know

Sweden recognises sex as sport? Here is what we know

People steal beer bottles as truck overturns in Andhra

People steal beer bottles as truck overturns in Andhra

Aranmula Mirrors face threat from climate change

Aranmula Mirrors face threat from climate change

Odisha train crash: Father finds son alive in morgue

Odisha train crash: Father finds son alive in morgue

Ancient humans buried their dead in caves: Study

Ancient humans buried their dead in caves: Study

 