Karnataka PCC VP accuses authorities of 'dilly-dallying' about closing Surathkal toll plaza

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president and former member of the state legislative council Ivan D’Souza urged Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and members of the legislative assembly to vacate the toll plaza in Surathkal on October 18.

Even the deputy commissioner has the power to stop the levy collection from an ‘illegal’ toll plaza with immediate effect, D’Souza stressed while speaking with reporters at the Congress Bhavan on Monday.

He also accused the authorities of “dilly-dallying” about stopping the toll collection at Surathkal.

“Is it not the responsibility of the MP to explain the delay in vacating the toll plaza? The people and activists have been fighting against the toll collection in Surathkal for the past six years. Even after Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s announcement in Parliament on closing down toll plaza within a distance of 60 km, the toll plaza continues to function,” he said.

“Whenever anyone protests against the Bharatiya Janata Party government, they are threatened through raids by the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department. Social activists are threatened with notices served upon them. Is this the BJP government’s policy,” D’Souza asked, adding that Rs 12 lakh were collected daily as toll at Surathkal.

“About Rs 400 crore was collected in the past eight years. The authorities should give an account of it as well. The protest against the toll collection will be supported by Congress. We are ready to go to jail also,” he declared.

Meanwhile, block Congress members took out a march, distributed pamphlets, and put stickers in Lalbagh to create awareness of the proposed protest against the toll plaza.

Condemning the notices served to activists including a woman activist late at night, the former MLC urged the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) and women's commission to file a suo motu case.

He said that serving notice to a woman at midnight was a clear violation of the Supreme Court’s guidelines. He also stated that KSHRC should have acted immediately after Prathibha Kulai posted about the notice on social media.

“The government and governor should suspend the police officer who served notice to a woman at night,” D’Souza said, “If no action is taken against the officer, the Congress will protest.”