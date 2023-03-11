Karnataka Cong working president dies of heart attack

KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayana dies of heart attack

More details awaited

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 11 2023, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 10:03 ist
R Dhruvanarayana. Credit: Twitter/@siddaramaiah

Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana passed away in Mysuru on Saturday.

Dhruvanarayana (61), a former MP from Chamarajanagar constituency, suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday morning.

Prominent party leaders from the state including leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah expressed shock over the sudden passing of the leader, who was an important face in the Old Mysore region.

More to follow...

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
R Dhruvanarayana
Congress
kpcc

