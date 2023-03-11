KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayana dies of heart attack

Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana passed away in Mysuru on Saturday.

Dhruvanarayana (61), a former MP from Chamarajanagar constituency, suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday morning.

Prominent party leaders from the state including leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah expressed shock over the sudden passing of the leader, who was an important face in the Old Mysore region.

I am shocked by the unfortunate & untimely demise of @INCKarnataka leader, former MP & my dear friend Shri R Dhruvanarayan.

My deepest condolences to his family members and well wishers. pic.twitter.com/rtM4x5Z1oW

— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 11, 2023