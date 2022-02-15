Make your stand on hijab row clear during ongoing Assembly session: Pralhad Joshi to Congress

Charging that the Congress is suspected to be behind some vested political forces trying to provoke communal discord regarding the hijab row, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday challenged the Congress to make its stand on the issue clear during the ongoing session of the State Legislature.

"We have uniforms in educational institutes, and all should follow that. BJP has a clear stand for neither wearing hijab nor saffron stoles in institutes. We just ask them to come for learning. Through provocation for vote bank politics, some Muslim children and their parents are being made scapegoats. Let the Congress clarify whether it is for or against Hijab in schools and colleges. All parties in the State should give a call for following dress code in such learning centres," he said.

"It was a settled issue according to me. This non-issue should not have been made a row. But, some vested interests are provoking some children and parents, to make a controversy with an ill-intention of tarnishing the image of the country. We should not forget that communalism, fanaticism and appeasement policy caused partition of the country and Pakistan was created," he noted.

"In what era we are living? When Muslim women were given a kind of freedom by stopping triple talaq system, is it correct to support saying that they should wear hijab even in schools and colleges? What is the meaning of not following the court's interim order also? Government is delicately handling this sensitive issue, and its patience should not be considered as its weakness," Joshi added.

"Children are innocent, but some vested interests are provoking them to wear hijab in schools and colleges also. Progressive Muslims should also think about the ill-effects of such provocation by vested interests. The court's interim order should be followed, till a final judgement comes," he said.

Joshi also condemned Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's statement linking rapes with not wearing hijab. "It was a foolish and irresponsible statement. What action will the Congress take against him?" he asked.

