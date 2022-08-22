Savarkar, Tilak’s posters to dot Ganesha Pandals in Karnataka

The right wing organisations in Karnataka have decided to put up posters of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and eminent freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak in many Ganesha Pandals in the state for 10 days starting from Ganesha Chaturthi on August 31.

The saffron units' move comes in the wake of recent controversy surrounding the putting up of Savarkar pictures in some parts of the state such as Shivamogga and Mangaluru.

"We have decided to put up Veer Savarkar and Tilak's photos in at least 15,000 places across the state. We want to make it a movement to pay tribute to these two iconic freedom fighters," Sriram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik told PTI.

Also Read— Political parties should behave responsibly without challenging law and order: Karnataka CM Bommai

According to him, some BJP MLAs too are joining the movement, especially in Belagavi.

Hindu Janajagruti Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda said the Hindu organisations have made a budget of Rs 150 for each Pandal where these posters would be put up.

BJP spokesperson M B Jirali said all the public Ganesha festival organisers have voluntarily decided to put up the posters of Savarkar.

He explained it was not a BJP's but the entire Hindu community’s movement, which has risen to the occasion.

"Barring one or two opposing it, such as former chief minister Siddaramaiah, no one spoke ill against Veer Savarkar," Jirali claimed.

Earlier, protests had been held against Congress leader Siddaramaiah, the incumbent Leader of Opposition, for his alleged remarks over the location of putting up pictures of Savarkar.