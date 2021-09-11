Siddaramaiah condemns demolition of temple in Nanjangud

Siddaramaiah condemns demolition of ‘ancient’ Hindu temple in Nanjangud

The Congress leader demanded that a piece of land be earmarked to construct a temple there to compensate for the demolition

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 11 2021, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 18:36 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH file photo

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday condemned the demolition of an 'ancient' Hindu temple at Nanjangud in Mysuru district and said the BJP government should have consulted the local residents before taking such an action, 'which has hurt the religious sentiments of the people".

"The destruction of an ancient temple in Nanjangud is condemnable. Since it was a sensitive issue, the @BJP4Karnataka should have spoken to the local residents, The demolition is done without the consultation of the people in the region & has hurt the religious sentiments," he said in a series of tweets.

The officials concerned have not followed the due process, he said. "Though there was a court order, the administration should have given a thought before implementing it (order)," he said in another tweet.

The Congress leader demanded that a piece of land be earmarked to construct a temple there to compensate for the demolition.

