Siddaramaiah discovers that Varuna is the safest segment for him

Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, who strongly believes that he would become Chief Minister again, in 2023, has discovered that his earlier constituency of Varuna, comprising parts of Mysuru, T Narsipur and Nanjangud taluks, is the safest for him, according to sources close to him.

It has to be noted that Varuna segment is presently represented by his son Dr Yathindra, who has already offered it to Siddaramaiah. Even though Siddaramaiah has applied for a Congress ticket with the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), he has not mentioned the constituency. Of late, he has been claiming that many MLAs and ex-MLAs have been offering their segments for him to contest from, but it is up to the party high command to decide. However, Siddaramaiah, who now represents the Badami segment in Bagalkot district, is exploring the possibilities in Kolar and Varuna, his confidants said.

Last month, Siddaramaiah visited Kolar in a new bus, developed for election campaigning. Over Thursday and Friday, he toured Varuna, inaugurating various development works and laying foundation to a few works. During his tour in the segment, over the two days, he visited various villages and interacted with a cross section of people. He was elated to see the reaction of the people, Siddaramaiah’s confidants said.

It has to be noted Siddaramaiah, who has contested eight elections from Chamundeshwari since 1983, won five of them till 2006 bypolls. In the elections of 2008 and 2013, he represented the newly-formed Varuna constituency. The 2006 bypolls was a tough one, against a political novice Shivabasappa of the JD(S), supported by the BJP. He won with a slender margin of 257 votes. He contested from Chamundeshwari and also Badami in 2018, allowing his son Dr Yathindra to contest Varuna. Siddaramaiah lost to G T Devegowda of the JD(S), with a huge margin of 36,042 votes in Chamundeshwari. Even in Badami, Siddaramaiah won with a narrow margin of 1,696 votes, against BJP’s B Sriramulu.

Sources in the inner circle of Siddaramaiah said that besides Dr Yathindra, leaders of various castes and communities asked Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna, a lucky segment, from where was catapulted to the post of CM. Any constituency in Karnataka, except Varuna, needs some effort of Siddaramaiah himself for a victory. But, with even B Y Vijayendra, son of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa withdrawing from Mysuru region, Varun is the safest constituency for Siddaramaiah, where little effort is needed. Thus, he believes that he can tour across Karnataka to campaign for Congress candidates, if he need not worry about his own victory.

It has to be noted that Vijayendra had plans to contest the 2018 polls from Varuna segment. But, he was not given a BJP ticket. Still he nurtured ambitions of contesting from Varuna, in 2023. However, Yediyurappa announced that Vijayendra would contest the 2023 election from Shikaripura, in Shivamogga district, on July 22.