Stop development works, divert money for Covid-19, says D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Monday demanded that the state government set aside Rs 30,000 crore for the health sector in the wake of the second Covid-19 wave by putting on hold all development works.

“There are enough medical colleges, doctors and health staff. These resources should be used efficiently. Every person should get free healthcare and testing should go up. To this end, Rs 30,000 crore should be earmarked,” Shivakumar said in a statement.

With the Covid-19 situation getting serious every day, patients are not finding beds, oxygen, vaccines and medicines. “The government should immediately stop development works and divert that money for Covid-19 containment,” he said.