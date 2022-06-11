Strict action if protests turn violent, warns Karnataka HM

Home minister Araga Jnanendra said that state police would initiate strict action if protests in connection with the prophet row turned violent in any part of the state. Social media portals are also being monitored at the police station level to monitor any provocative posts, he said.

Briefing reporters, he said that the government has decided to invite leaders from various communities in all police station limits and hold talks, The decision was following a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with top police officials of the state on Friday evening.

"We are taking all necessary action to maintain peace in the state," he said, noting that the Home Department had deployed KSRP battalions to all sensitive areas during the protests held Friday.

"There is no objection if they (Muslims) protest peacefully. But the issue (of controversial remarks made by BJP spokesperson against the prophet) is a closed chapter. Action is initiated against them and they have also tendered an apology," Jnanendra said.

Everyone in the state should help maintain peace, he said, adding that the protests were unnecessary.

The state intelligence is also closely monitoring the developments, he said, adding that the Union Home Ministry had also directed the state to be alert in the wake of these protests.

Protests were held in several parts of the state after Friday prayers condemning the controversial remarks by Nupur Sharma and others against the Prophet Muhammad.