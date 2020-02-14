Twitter blocked party account for speaking truth on liberals: Karnataka BJP

The Karnataka BJP has alleged that its Twitter handle was blocked for a few hours by social media giant Twitter for "speaking the truth about liberals".

Party sources said on Thursday that its Twitter account was blocked for a few hours on Feb. 11, allegedly due to reporting by multiple verified Twitter accounts.

There are no tweets on the timeline of the state BJP Twitter handle after Feb. 10, 9:55 PM. The official Twitter handle of the state BJP was however restored on Feb. 12.

"Dear Friends, It is unfortunate that Our Handle was locked out by Twitter for speaking the truth about Liberals. We will not step back in our efforts to bring out the truth in the public domain. A BIG THANKS for Your support and encouragement. SATYAMEVA JAYATE ! Jai Hind," the Karnataka BJP tweeted on Wednesday.

Interestingly, a Feb. 10 tweet by the state BJP is not available on its handle. Twitter cited violation of its rules as the reason for the tweet's non-availability.