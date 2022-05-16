Why Karnataka won't get a Dalit chief minister

Union Minister A Narayanaswamy’s declaration that Karnataka won’t see a Dalit chief minister anytime soon has brought back focus on the contentious topic ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

On Sunday, Narayanaswamy dubbed as “mad” anyone who believed Karnataka would get a Dalit CM. His comment was also seen as a barb at the ruling BJP for ‘sidelining’ Dalit leaders.

Narayanaswamy’s statement comes not only when political parties are gearing up for the 2023 polls, but also amid murmurs of a major revamp in the state Cabinet.

Political analyst Sandeep Shastri points out that in the present political scenario in Karnataka, no Dalit leader stands a chance.

“In the BJP, you have an incumbent CM and hence the party cannot project anyone else. In Congress, there is a contention between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar and there is no space for anyone else. In JD(S), given the tight control the family has over the party, there’s limited scope for a Dalit to come in there.,” he explains. “What is likely to happen is that all the three parties may say that they would make a Dalit the deputy CM to project a second line of leadership from that community.”

Traditionally, the BJP is believed to depend on Lingayats whereas the JD(S) is seen as the Vokkaliga party. The ‘Dalit CM’ is a touchy topic for the Congress where Mallikarjun Kharge and G Parameshwara missed their chance.

However, when it comes to both the BJP and JD(S), Dalit leadership still has to emerge, according to Kollegal MLA N Mahesh. “In BJP, except for Govind Karjol, the other leaders are still budding,” he says. The “injustice of sidelining Dalit leaders” is a cross only for the Congress to bear, he adds.

Congress’ Priyank Kharge argues thus: “Mallikarjun Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha. Congress has shown commitment to Dalit leadership. It’s the BJP that has fallen short. Except for Govind Karjol, who was made the deputy CM, no other leader has been given an opportunity.”

The likes of Fisheries Minister S Angara, a Dalit whose name was floated last year as a possible replacement for BS Yediyurappa, are still hopeful. “It’s upon us to develop leadership qualities. If the BJP wanted to sideline Dalits, Ramnath Kovind would not have been made the President of India,” he says.

Recently, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said his party would consider a Dalit CM if it wins in 2023. And, that’s a big ‘if’.