Will wait till Monday: BSY

State BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa on Friday night said that his party would wait till Monday to decide the next course of action.

"The governor wrote thrice directing Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to prove majority on the floor of the House as he was convinced that the coalition government lacked the required numbers. However, the Speaker has unnecessarily wasted time," he told reporters.

Yeddyurappa said that his party submitted petitions to the governor and the Speaker. The Speaker had assured of concluding proceedings on confidence motion on Monday.

"This government lacks a majority. Moreover, others are not being permitted to prove the majority, " he alleged.

The BJP decided to sit for whole night dharna so that the entire country knew the truth, he said.

He clarified: "We won't approach the governor once again. He has done whatever he had to. He has submitted a report to the Central government."