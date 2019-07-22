You may be disqualified, DKS warns rebels

Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday night warned rebel MLAs that they could be disqualified in the wake of the ruling on Point of Order given by the Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

"Speaker has given ruling and has clarified that the whip may be issued on rebel legislators. Congress party has requested the Speaker to take up disqualification on priority basis," he told reporters.

Shivakumar requested the rebel legislators not to be trapped by the BJP as the saffron party leaders were misleading them about the whip.

"There is time till 11 am on Tuesday. The Speaker has served notices directing you to express your views. The Speaker may disqualify you, if you violate the order," he said.

Shivakumar said, "You want to become ministers and hence, you are supporting the BJP. However, you may lose your seats."

BJP leader R Ashoka hit out at Shivakumar and said that the rebels should not worry about being disqualified.

"Shivakumar is known to cook up stories. He is threatening the rebel legislators in the name of whip," he said.