Karnataka told to release water to Tamil Nadu

Despite poor inflow to Krishnarajasagar (KRS) and Kabini reservoirs, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has directed the state to release water to the reservoirs Tamil Nadu.

The decision comes in the wake of the 12th meeting of the Committee held in the city. The committee noted that both rainfall and inflow to four reservoirs in the Cauvery basin are below normal.

"The committee discussed about the (water) release to be made from Krishnarajasagar and Kabini dams of Karnataka for ensuring flows at Biligundlu. Having noted that the flows have been below normal, it was decided that the State of Karnataka would continue to release water from its reservoirs viz., Krishnarajasagar and Kabini for the next five days in proportion to the inflows into the reservoirs," the committee said.

The position of the committee will be reviewed when it meets again in New Delhi on August 8, a press release said.