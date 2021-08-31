Kolar college faces action over new Covid-19 outbreak

Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday that disciplinary action will be initiated against a nursing college in Kolar district where a Covid-19 outbreak has been reported.

“32 students are infected with Covid at a college in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). All of them are Kerala returnees. I will visit the college and take action against the college management. Covid has been brought under control to 700-800 cases per day from as high as 50,000 cases per day. Government has worked hard to mitigate the pandemic,” the minister said.

He said guidelines for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chamarajanagar are yet to be discussed.

“I will discuss this with the chief minister. People entering border districts need to be under surveillance to check the spread of the infection,” he said.

A large number of people travel to the border districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi from Kerala every day for education, to avail medical treatment, to earn a livelihood and for various other activities.

“We will also release guidelines for mandatory institutional quarantine of travellers coming by trains and flights,” the minister said.

The government has the dual responsibility of protecting children and also securing their future.

“Schools must follow Covid guidelines. If positivity increases above 2%, the school in question will be shut and the management will be subjected to disciplinary action,” warned the minister.