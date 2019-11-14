KPSC scam: HC slams govt for seeking more time

The state government has informed the Karnataka High Court that it is drafting rules to comply with a division bench’s judgement delivered on June 21, 2016 in connection with the irregularities in the KPSC’s recruitment of gazetted probationer officers in 1998, 1999 and 2004.

A division bench, comprising Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Hemanth Chandangoudar, was hearing a contempt petition filed by B S Manjunath and others on Thursday.

Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi submitted that the government is committed to comply with the division bench’s judgement and requested for more time.

Justice Malimath observed that the government shall comply with the judgement and the court will not grant time again and again. This is the last warning to the government, he said.

The matter was later adjourned for four weeks.

The petitioners have contended that the government has complied with the judgement partly and is interpreting some portions of the order wrongly.

Meanwhile, a division bench, comprising Justices Ravi Malimath and B Veerappa, is hearing an interim appeal seeking some clarification on the judgement.

During the hearing, the bench slammed the government as its advocate sought four weeks time to file objections.

The bench observed, “The court had granted four weeks already in the matter and now the government is seeking four weeks of time again. It is not a good attitude of a government which has the responsibility of the welfare of the people. It will be a last chance to comply with the judgement, otherwise serious action will be initiated.”

Advocate for the petitioners D R Ravishankar argued that the previous government had amended the rule to save the tainted officers and the same was rejected by the governor.