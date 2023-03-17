K'taka Rashtra Samithi questions appointment of Lokayukta

The Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) has questioned the appointment of Justice B S Patil as the Karnataka Lokayukta.

Stating that the appointment of Justice Patil was against the Section 5(2) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, the KRS demanded that Justice Patil resign as Lokayukta immediately.

"The Act clearly states that anyone who has held the position of Lokayukta or Upa Lokayukta cannot hold any positions in the government post their stint in the Lokayukta. However, Justice Patil earlier served as the Upa Lokayukta and this makes him ineligible to hold the office of the Lokayukta now," a statement by the KRS said.

KRS also pointed out that both the BJP and the Congress had joined hands in selecting the wrong person for the post and hence Justice Patil was going soft on investigating corruption within the government and by the legislators from Congress.

"Both the government and the opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who is also a member of the Lokayukta selection committee, knew about the clause. Yet, they went ahead with the illegal appointment. Hence, Justice Patil is not willing to investigate their corruption charges," the statement by the party said.

KRS further said that the citizens were losing trust on the Karnataka Lokayukta owing to such inaction.