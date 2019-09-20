Laxmi Hebbalkar questioned for 2nd day

Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar on Friday said she had provided all documents related to her financial dealings to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Laxmi, the Belgaum Rural MLA, appeared before the ED officials for questioning for second day in connection with probe into money laundering case against former minister D K Shivakumar.

Sources in the ED said that she will be called for questioning again later. The ED officials are analysing her answers and documents

Speaking to reporters, Laxmi, "The ED officials did not ask me to appear again. I have replied all their questions and submitted all documents to them,” she said.

She also said that she did not have any financial dealings with Shivakumar. However, she refused to answer a question when asked why the ED summoned her if she did not have financial dealings with Shivakumar.

Sources said she was questioned about her links with Shivakumar and investments made by him.

Shivakumar was arrested by the ED earlier this month after questioning for several days.

Separately, D K Suresh, brother of Shivakumar met him at Tihar jail where he is lodged in judicial custody. Some of the followers of Shivakumar also came to Tihar to meet their leader, but the jail authorities did not allow them.

Besides Hebbalkar, the ED officials have so far questioned eight people and recorded their statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Those questioned include Sunil Kumar Sharma, Sachin Narayan, Tanuj, Anjaneya H (Karnataka Bhavan employee), Anil Jail, Ajay Khanna, N S Somesh and Aisshwarya the daughter of D K Shivakumar.

However, Rajendra Sharma, a former employee of Karnataka Bhavan has not appeared before the ED for making a statement despite being summoned, sources in the ED said.

Meanwhile, a special court will hear Shivakumar's bail petition on Saturday.