Letter sent to RSS chief by CUK registrar goes 'viral'

A letter written by Central University of Karnataka in-charge registrar Basavaraj Donur to RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat seeking his appointment for meeting has gone viral on social media.
The registrar has received criticism from some quarters for writting a letter to a private person by using the university letterhead.
Basavaraj Donur told DH that he has to visit Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University in Maharashtra state to deliver a lecture in January next year. The organisers had asked him to send a letter as they planned to introduce him to RSS leader Mohan Bhagawat. Hence, he had sent a letter, he explained.
Clarifying that there is no malafide intention in sending the letter, the registrar asked what was wrong in meeting an Indian as another India.
"Someone is deliberately making it controversial. I will take legal course of action against those who made this letter viral and their false allegations", he said.
