Literary meet answer to those raking up border row: Minister

The minister asked people to cut across their political affiliations and present a united face to adversaries

DHNS
DHNS, Haveri,
  • Jan 06 2023, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 16:20 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai inaugurated the 86th Akhali Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelna at Haveri on Friday. Conference President Prof. Doddarange Gowda, Minister Shivaram Hebbar, Kasapa State President also present. Credit: DH Photo

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar said Friday that the 86th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana will give a clear answer to troublemakers who are unnecessarily trying to create issues over land, water and language against states.

The minister participated in the hoisting of the national flag and Kannada flag in Haveri to mark the beginning of the literary meet. He said there can't be any compromise on the issues pertaining to the state's interest. He asked people to cut across their political affiliations and present a united face to adversaries.

Literary meet president Doddarange Gowda, Karnataka Sahitya Parishat President Mahesh Joshi were among those present at the event.

Karnataka
haveri

