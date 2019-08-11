100-yr school building damaged in Byndoor

A school building was damaged after the tiled roof collapsed at Kergal in Byndoor. The building is said to have completed 100 years.

Kundapur Tahsildar Thippeswami and other officials visited Gangolli beach which is affected by sea erosion on Sunday.

In Karkala, Mundli dam is overflowing. An arecanut plantation was damaged in Erlapadi in Karkala. The house belonging to one Vasanti Shetty in Mudubettu village in Kaup was damaged. The district has received an average of 80.77 mm rain in the last 24 hours. Rain receded in Karkala and Kundapura taluks. Kundapur has received the highest rainfall of 120.6 mm followed by Karkala 79.6 mm and Udupi 42.1 mm of rainfall.