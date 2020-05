As many as 13 autorickshaws which were moving on the road, violating the lockdown orders, were seized by the police in Suntikoppa.

Even though the police had issued warnings to the autorickshaw drivers, they were ferrying passengers. As many as 11 autorickshaws were seized on Wednesday and 2 were seized on Thursday morning.

Those who have not produced proper documents have been penalised and others were issued warnings, said PSI Thimmappa.