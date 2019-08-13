153 houses collapsed in Kodagu, 330 damaged partially

Several houses have collapsed and many agricultural lands have been spoiled due to incessant rain and floods in Kodagu in the last one week.

The crops have been damaged for the second consecutive year.

As per the directions of the district commissioner, the revenue department officials have been visiting flood-affected villages to collect an estimate of the losses.

As many as 79 areas in the district have faced the floods this year. The officials stated that many houses have collapsed in Kattemadu Parambu Paisari, Hodavada, Kondangeri, Kumbaragundi, Bettadakadu, Valnuru-Thyagatturu, Kanuru, Bekkesodluru, Aruvattotklu, Nitturu, Kadanuru, Birunani and Bethri regions.

According to primary estimates, about 153 houses have collapsed completely and 336 houses are partially damaged in the district.

Following heavy rain in Southern Kodagu, 120 houses have been totally damaged and 42 houses have been partially damaged in Virajpet taluk alone. As many as 78 houses have collapsed and 262 houses have been partially damaged, in Somwarpet, and 15 houses are collapsed and 32 houses were partially damaged in Madikeri. Labourers are the worst affected.

The people in the hilly regions were fear struck last year. This year, people in close proximity to the river are having a bad time. Many villagers in and around Siddapur are situated on the river banks. Residential layouts such as Kushalnagar are also being subject to floods.

The coffee plantation has been badly affected by rot disease and the paddy fields are filled with a huge amount of slush burying the paddy saplings.

Siddapura - Karadigodu, Madikeri - Virajpet - Makutta, Siddapura - Kondangeri and Galibeedu - Paati - Kaluru roads are still closed.

‘No direct distribution’

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has said, “Keeping in mind the law and order situation, donors and organizations are not allowed to hand over the relief materials directly to the flood victims at the relief centres.”

During last year floods, there were clashes between the flood victims and officials during the distribution of relief materials at Valmiki Bhavan in Kushalnagar. Somwarpet Tahsildar was assaulted and the accused were jailed.

Following these incidents, the district administration has decided not to allow people to distribute relief materials directly.

If the donors are willing to contribute relief materials, they may contact the respective Tahsildar of the taluk.

The deputy commissioner meanwhile stated that there is a sufficient quantity of relief materials with the district administration. Necessary materials have been procured from Udupi and Mysuru districts as well.