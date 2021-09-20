25th AGM of Maratha Seva Sangha held

Social works should be carried out with unity, opined Ashok Naik, manager, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Bengaluru.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 25th annual general meeting of Kodagu Zilla Maratha Seva Sangha, held at Talattamane in the taluk, recently.

He further said, “Every person in the community should contribute towards the wellness of society. Especially, the youth should actively take part in social events.”

He opined that the Sabha Bhavana, the community hall, is like a temple for the people of the community. Every member should take part in the activities with dedication.

M T Shobhavathi, a senior scientist at National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), said that one should always remember the elders who have paved the foundation for the association.

The current members should contribute to the community so that the upcoming generations will be benefited, she added.

Association president M M Parameshwar presided over the programme.

Vice president Devakki G R Naik, secretary M T Pawan, Mahila Vedike former president Kalavathi Babu Naik, office-bearers M R Mohan, Rekha Sampath and M T Guruvappa were present.