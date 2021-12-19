26th AGM of Coffee Belegarara Sangha on Dec 20

26th AGM of Coffee Belegarara Sangha on Dec 20

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Dec 19 2021, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 22:09 ist

The 26th annual general body (AGM) meeting of Kodagu Coffee Belegarara Sahakara Sangha will be held at Kodava Samaja Auditorium at 11 am on December 20, said society president Muddanda B Devaiah.

Addressing reporters in Madikeri recently, he said that all transactions in the office are computerised.

A new roof has been constructed on the Coffee Krupa building of the cooperative society, at a cost of Rs 9.50 lakh. The staff shortage in the cooperative society will be addressed by recruiting new staff soon, he added.

Office bearers and members Suvin Ganapathy, Ramesh, Kaverappa, Leela Medappa and Ponnappa were present at the press meet.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kodagu Coffee Belegarara Sahakara Sangha
annual general body meeting
Muddanda B Devaiah
Madikeri

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

The temple economy of a state famous for its churches

The temple economy of a state famous for its churches

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

 