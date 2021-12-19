26th AGM of Coffee Belegarara Sangha on Dec 20

The 26th annual general body (AGM) meeting of Kodagu Coffee Belegarara Sahakara Sangha will be held at Kodava Samaja Auditorium at 11 am on December 20, said society president Muddanda B Devaiah.

Addressing reporters in Madikeri recently, he said that all transactions in the office are computerised.

A new roof has been constructed on the Coffee Krupa building of the cooperative society, at a cost of Rs 9.50 lakh. The staff shortage in the cooperative society will be addressed by recruiting new staff soon, he added.

Office bearers and members Suvin Ganapathy, Ramesh, Kaverappa, Leela Medappa and Ponnappa were present at the press meet.