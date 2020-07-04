3 more Covid fatalities in DK

Three more patients died of Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday.

With this, the Covid death toll now stands at 22. A 60-year-old retired teacher from Sullia, who was suffering high BP, diabetes, heart problem and pneumonia was admitted to Wenlock Hospital on July 2 and died on July 3 night. The throat swab collected from her tested positive for Covid-19.

A 65-year-old woman from Kuloor suffering from BP, diabetes and pneumonia was being shifted from a private hospital to Wenlock Hospital. She died en route to the hospital.

A 67-year-old man from Kodikkal in Mangaluru suffering from high BP, diabetes and pneumonia died while being shifted to Wenlock Hospital on July 2. The throat swab samples of both the patients had tested positive for Covid-19, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said.

“The last rites will be performed as per the guidelines of the government,” she said.