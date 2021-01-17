'4,423 new voters enrolled in Kodagu district'

DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jan 17 2021, 23:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 23:49 ist
Additional Chief Election Officer, Karnataka, Priyanka Mary Francis, chairs a meeting at the DC’s office in Madikeri on Sunday.

Additional Chief Election Officer, Karnataka, Priyanka Mary Francis, directed the returning officers in the district to include the names of all eligible voters completing 18 years of age, in the voters' list and to provide them with the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

She was speaking after gathering information on the updating of the electoral roll, at a meeting held at the DC's office, in Madikeri, on Saturday.

"A total of 4,423 new voters have been enrolled in the district. Still, there are people who have completed 18 years of age and do not have EPIC. Such individuals must be identified and should be added to the voters' list," she said.

She also asked the election officers to adhere to the directions issued by the Election Commission, in terms of procedures to be followed, while removing the names of voters from the list.

The concerned persons should be informed, the Additional CEO of the State Election Commission said.

If the EPIC holders lose their card accidentally, they may pay a fee of Rs 30 to get the card again. The fee is payable to the government.

Priyanka Mary Francis also directed the officials concerned to ensure that there are no shortcomings while issuing the electoral roll.

In-charge Deputy Commissioner Bhanwar Singh Meena, Assistant Commissioner Ishwar Kumar and tahsildars of various taluks were present.

