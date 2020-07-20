Aati Amavasya: Lockdown casts shadow on ‘theerthasnana’

The lockdown announced by the district administration to check the spread of Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada and the Covid-19 scare has cast its shadow on the theerthasnana on the day of Aati Amavasya, on Monday.

Normally, people throng Kadri Manjunatha Temple, hill shrine of Sri Sadashiva temple located at Narahari Parvata, in Bantwal, Somanatha Temple at Someshwara, Sahasralingeshwara Temple in Uppinangady for theerthasnana (dip in the holy pond) on the day of Aati Amavasya.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

However, due to lockdown, the temples wore a deserted look without the devotees. Ropes were tied near the ‘Saptakere’ of the Kadri Manjunatha Temple, to prevent any devotees from entering the pond. Taking a dip in the ponds on this day is considered to be sacred.

On the other hand, people in Tulunadu consume ‘Paale ketteda kashaya’, a bitter Ayurvedic concoction to mark Aati Amavasya. It is believed that the concoction, an immune booster, protects the individual throughout the year.

The Paale tree or Saptaparni, botanically known as ‘Alstonia Scholaris’ is also known as Devil tree in the English language, ‘Halemara’ in Kannada, ‘Palemara’ in Tulu.

The collection of the bark and preparation of this juice is very unique. In the past, people used to identify the tree a day earlier and tie it with a rope, so that they can identify the tree easily on the new moon night. On the next day (Aati Amavasya day), early morning before the sun rises, the person chips off the tree bark with a sharp stone.

The concoction is prepared by mixing ingredients of garlic, turmeric and ajwain seeds into it.

No concoction distribution

Due to lockdown, temples and associations were forced to discontinue the practice of mass distribution of concoction early in the morning. Ratnakar Kulai of Sahitya Kendra was forced to discontinue an eight-year-old practice of distributing the concoction to the pubic for fear of flouting social distancing rules.

Ratnakar had taken the pains of distributing the concoction as many people in the past had ended up removing the bark of a look-alike tree and had died after drinking the poisonous concoction. Thus, many were forced to prepare the concoction in their respective homes this year.