'Announce special relief package for all sections of society'

Mudigere, DHNS: Former minister Motamma has urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to announce a special relief package for the people from all the sections of the society. It was not right on the part of the government to drop a few vulnerable sections.

Speaking to reporters, she said, "Since the announcement of lockdown, priests, cobblers, carpenters, sculptors, tailors, and other sections of the society are unable to come out of their house to earn a decent living. Unfortunately, the relief package announced by the CM has dropped all these sections of the society," she said.

Motamma said, "Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced a special package of Rs 20,000 crore since the announcement of lockdown. All the families were given kits with 17 essential commodities to their households in Kerala. A major portion of the special package was kept for the welfare of the labour class. The Karnataka government should announce relief for all those who have been dropped from the list," she demanded.