Around 7,000 registrations done for PNG connections

GAIL Gas Limited has done 7,000 registrations towards domestic PNG (Piped Natural Gas) connections in Mangaluru city.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru City Corporation on Friday, GAIL Gas Deputy General Manager (CGD-Projects) Vilin Zunke said that the company has authorised two direct marketing agencies namely Amoeba Events Pvt Ltd and Yogamaya and Co for collecting registration on behalf of GAIL Gas Limited. These agencies are camping and collecting registrations from following wards and areas, namely, Derebail South, West, South-West, Boloor, Mannagudda, Kambla, Kodialbail, Bejai, Kadri South, Bendoor, Court and Dongarakery.

The company intends to provide connectivity to 10,000 households in Mangaluru for domestic PNG connection in the current fiscal year.

He further stated that GAIL Gas Ltd has won the authorisation for implementing City Gas Distribution Project in Mangaluru through the ninth round of PNGRB bidding.

The CGD project will have 100 CNG stations and approximately 3,50,000 households connected with PNG. The project will benefit 20 lakh people in Dakshina Kannada district, he added.

Interested city dwellers may contact the customer care of the company at 1800-102-9282. The toll-free number will be active round the clock.