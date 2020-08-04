Beary Academy announces Gaurava Prashasthi, Puraskara

Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy has announced the list of academy award winners for the year 2019 and 2020.

Academy chairman Rahim Uchil said that 16 achievers who have contributed to Beary language, culture and service to the society will be honoured with Gaurava Prashasthi and Gaurava Puraskara.

In addition to the citation, a cash award of Rs 50,000 each to those who have been selected for the 'Gaurava Prashasthi'. Those selected for 'Gaurava Puraskara' will receive Rs 10,000 each in addition to citation. An award ceremony will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru.

Award winners

Gaurava Prashasthi — 2019 — Abdul Rahman Kuthethur (Beary literature), Ismail Tannirbavi (Beary art) and M Ahmed Bava Mohidin (organisation and social service).

Gaurava Prashasthi — 2020 — Basheer Ahmed Kinya (Beary literature), Veena Mangaluru (Beary cinema, drama, art) and Siddiq Manjeshwara (organisation and social service).

Gaurava Puraskara — 2019 — Abdul Razak Ananthadi (Beary education), T S Hussein (Beary literature), Abdul Majeed Sooralpady (social work), Asif Karnad (social work) and Alikunhi Pare (organiser of Beary language related programmes).

Gaurava Puraskara — 2020 — Dr Ismail (medical service), T A Mohammed Asif (Beary education), Illyas Mangaluru (social work), Rash Beary (organiser) and Safwan Shah Bahrain (budding talent).