BEO from Davanagere sent back

A BEO who came from Davanagere to report for duty on Tuesday was sent back to Davangere by the police, after holding talks with the DDPI.

The BEO had arrived in NR Pura on a two-wheeler from Davanagere following the lockdown. It is said that coronavirus was reported in the area where he stayed in Davanagere.

His arrival from the containment zone area had created panic among the people. Later, the doctor checked him and sent him back.

Similarly, a revenue inspector who had arrived from Davanagere to NR Pura has been asked to remain in home quarantine.