Bison, which created panic in Mangaluru, dies in Charmady Ghat

A bison tranquilised by forest officials, after it had strayed to the heart of the city, met a tragic end on Tuesday evening. The animal, upon being released near a watering hole in Charmady Ghat, collapsed and breathed its last, officials told DH.

The bison that had strayed into the city created panic among the people and was found near a ground adjacent to Vishal Nursing Home at Mannagudda. When forest officials rushed to the spot, it bolted around the locality scaring the residents. Several attempts made to capture the animal proved futile.

After running helter-skelter, the bison disappeared in a ground near Hat Hill. The onlookers were left awestruck when the bison displayed its strength by jumping over a compound wall in front of the Karavali Exhibition ground.

DCF V Karikalan told DH that it was first spotted near Kudroli and later near the Air India office at Hat Hill. "The bison must have strayed into the city from Bajpe area or Badaga Ekkar on the outskirts of the city. It would have walked nearly 15 to 20 km to reach the city," Karikalan said.

He added that about 30 to 40 officials, including the forest department personnel, were involved in the first-ever marathon operation to capture the wild animal in the city corporation's jurisdiction. Left with no options, the officials finally darted and tranquilised the animal, he said.

Leopard trapped

Following complaints about a Leopard creating panic among the residents in and around MRPL, the forest department officials had placed a trap. The leopard was finally caught near Bajavu in Kutthethur on Tuesday. "The forest department officials tranquilised the leopard and released it in Charmady Ghats on Tuesday evening," Karikalan said.

Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath tweeted, "Investigation will be done on how the Indian Bison landed in the heart of the city."