BJP demands action against SDPI activists

The members of BJP Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha staged a protest demanding action against SDPI activists who had allegedly shouted pro-Pakistan slogans outside a counting centre at Ujire in Dakshina Kannada.

The protesters gathered at General Thimayya Circle and urged the government to ban the SDPI and PFI.

“We are not against Vijayotsava. However, the SDPI activists were engaged in anti-national activities,” alleged BJP leader Manu Manjunath.

“If their (activists) relatives are in Pakistan, then they are free to go there and settle. Stringent action should be initiated against anti-national activities,” he added.

BJP spokesperson Mahesh Jaini said, “The SDPI and PFI are engaged in anti-national activities. SDPI members were directly responsible for the riots at DJ Halli and KJ Halli in Bengaluru.”

“There is an attempt to project those engaged in anti-national activities as innocents. The political party should suspend those who shouted the slogans. Such elements have become a challenge for the police department. Strict action should be initiated against them,” he added.