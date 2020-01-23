Bomb threat at airport: Khader suspects ‘invisible hands’

Mangalore MLA and former Minister U T Khader has urged authorities to conduct a probe into a bigger conspiracy of who was behind Adithya Rao, the prime accused in the bomb threat at the Mangaluru International Airport.

“It is the conspiracy of the invisible hands, which needs to be probed,” Khader stressed.

“The planting of live explosives at the Mangaluru Airport is a serious issue. There are anti-social elements in all religions. It is said that he is suffering from mental illness”, Khader added.

“The government should provide answers to the doubts raised about Adithya’s health. The government has failed completely and the administration has collapsed,” Khader alleged.

“Rao planted the explosives at the airport and reached Bengaluru. Until then the police could not arrest the accused. It is a complete failure of the department. The police could not arrest him till he surrendered, which clearly proves that the government is inactive,” he declared.

“The home minister and Union minister have issued irresponsible statements in connection with the incident. They should apologise immediately. Any attempt to create a rift in the society should be condemned,” Khader added.

Responding to former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s statement that placing explosive at the airport was a mock exercise, Khader said that Kumaraswamy had served as the chief minister twice. “He should clarify on what basis he made such a statement,” he sought to know.