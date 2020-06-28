Bull rescued by Muslim youths

A video clipping of Muslim youths administering first aid to a bull with a painful injury at Nadupadavu has gone viral on social media, warming the hearts of the Muslim community members.

The bull had developed severe leg pain and was struggling to move around Konaje area for the past two months. Despite appeals on social media, no one had come forward to provide relief to the bull.

The youth from Nadupadavu decided to get the bull treated and offered water and fodder to it.

The injury in the bull's leg had developed an infection. The youth cleaned it and offered first aid before contacting the veterinary doctor.

“We will continue to treat it until the bull is healthy as before,” said the youth.