Cadaveric organ donation of accident victim

The cadaveric organs of a 19-year-old student of SDM Law College, who died in a road accident were donated in Mangaluru.

Kushal Kumar had suffered serious injuries after the bike which he was riding rammed a road divider near KSRTC junction in Bejai on Thursday. He was declared brain-dead on Saturday.

He is a native of Ramnagar and was staying in a paying guest accommodation in Lalbagh.

When informed that the chances of survival of their son were remote, Kumar’s parents immediately gave their approval to donate organs to needy recipients. In accordance with their wishes, both kidneys, liver, eyes were harvested after fulfilling all mandatory procedures and protocols, sources added.