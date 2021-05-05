Candidates who lost in CMC elections submit complaint

Alleging that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) used in the CMC elections were manipulated, the candidates who have lost the elections have submitted a complaint to the returning officer and have demanded an inquiry into the same.

JD(S) candidate from ward number 1 Anitha K K; a candidate from the second ward Leela Sheshamma; an independent candidate from ward number 8, Bharati Ramesh; JD(S) candidate from ward number 9, Salma; Congress candidate from ward number 15 Swarnalatha; an independent candidate from ward number 17, Sharat and independent candidate from ward number 19, Sunil Nanjappa stated that as per the survey conducted by them, they should have secured more votes than the votes announced during the results.

In several wards, the election process got delayed due to EVM malfunctioning. All this has been given room for speculation, they said.

‘Take oath in Dharmasthala’

Candidate from ward number 2 and former vice president of Madikeri CMC who lost the election, Leela Sheshamma, has challenged the winning candidate from ward number 2 to take an oath in Dharmasthala stating that the candidate has won in the election through fair means.

She further said that after the elections, 150 voters from the ward have claimed that they cast votes for her. But, she secured only 53 votes during counting.

Leela Sheshamma said that she had carried out developments worth Rs 3.50 crore in her ward during the previous term as a member. Hundreds of voters, who knew her commitment to the development, have cast vote for her. But, the two-digit votes during the results, is unbelievable.

There were nine candidates contesting against the BJP candidate. The results have totally gone against the calculations, she added.

Leela Sheshamma also said that if the winning candidate from BJP takes a pledge in Dharmasthala, she will bear all the expenses for travel.