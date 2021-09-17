CESC grievances redressal meeting in Somwarpet

CESC grievances redressal meeting in Somwarpet

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Sep 17 2021, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 01:48 ist

CESC will organise a grievances meeting of the electricity consumers at CESC Somwarpet office from 10 am to 1 pm on September 18.

The consumers from Shanthalli, Shanivarasanthe, Kodlipet and Aluru Siddapura can attend, said CESC AEE Dhananjay.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Grievances redressal meet
Cesc
electricity consumers
Somwarpet

Related videos

What's Brewing

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in

Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

 