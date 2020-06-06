Churches can hold masses by following guidelines from June 13 in Mangaluru

Mangalore Diocese Bishop Most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha has directed all parish priests coming under its jurisdiction to make arrangements to open churches and have religious services. After ensuring all the required guidelines, masses can be celebrated in churches from June 13.

The masses and visits to churches for offering prayers had remained suspended in the district since March 22, to check the spread of COVID-19. There are 124 parishes spread across Dakshina Kannada and Kasargod district coming under the jurisdiction of Mangalore Diocese.

The Bishop said that the churches should make arrangements for thermal screeners, sanitiser, volunteers and seating arrangement to maintain social distance while offering prayers.