City procession of Karaga to be held this year

The ‘Nagara Sanchara’, the city procession of ‘Karaga’, will be held this year as a part of Madikeri Dasara Janotsava.
Conducting a meeting, the Karaga committees of Four 'Shakti Devathe', Kundurumotte Chowti Mariyappa, Kanchi Kamakshiyamma, Dandina Mariyamma and Kote Mariyamma temples have decided to conduct the procession.
The Karaga procession was not held last year due to Covid-19 restrictions. This year, for the sake of people’s wellbeing, the procession should be taken out, said the members.
Kanchi Kamakshiyamma Temple Committee chairman G C Ravikumar presided over the meeting and said that the Karaga procession will be held from October 7 to 15.
He requested the people to cooperate with the temple committees.
Ravikumar also requested the government to grant funds for the ‘Karaga Utsava’.
The committees are spending around Rs 4 to 5 lakh for traditional rituals, he said.
He also urged the City Municipal Council to clean the roads during the Karaga procession.
The roads should be repaired before the Karaga Utsava, to facilitate smooth movement of the procession. The streetlights too should be repaired, he added.
Temple chief priest M Harish was present.
