Covid-19 fear: Man commits suicide

A 55-year-old man, who feared having contracted coronavirus, committed suicide at a quarantine centre in Kadandale government school, near Moodbidri, on Thursday.

Dayananda Poojary from Maharastra, who had opted for institutional quarantine at the school, was found hanging dead on Thursday.

Sources told DH that Poojary had arrived from Maharashtra and was quarantined in the school on Wednesday night.

Moodbidri police registered an unnatural death case and Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner Madan visited the quarantine centre, sources added.