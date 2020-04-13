Covid-19: KCCI appeals to exclude DK from hotspot list

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) appealed to Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar to exclude Dakshina Kannada district from hotspot/red zone area.

KCCI President Isaac Vas in an appeal said that Dakshina Kannada district has not reported any new case of Covid-19 in the past five days.

Of the 12 cases reported in the district, six are from Kasargod and one from Bhatkal. None of the patients suffering from Covid-19 are in ICU or put on a ventilator, he said.

He said the effective implementation of lockdown had controlled the spread of Covid-19 in the district. People are also maintaining social distancing along with wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer.

But, people in the district are facing many hardships, due to lack of employment and money. Thus, the district should be kept out of the red zone area, he added.