Cracks on embankment, road of Pumpwell flyover

Cracks on embankment, road of Pumpwell flyover in Mangaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 26 2020, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 21:29 ist
Cracks on the embankment of Pumpwell flyover.

The embankment of Pumpwell flyover on NH 66 developed cracks after the first showers that had lashed Mangaluru on Saturday. The flyover was opened for traffic three months ago.

After an inordinate delay in the construction of the flyover, the work was completed in the final week of January and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel had inaugurated it on January 31, this year. Cracks also appeared on the road and its embankment.

Heavy rain had lashed the city on Friday night. The water collected on the flyover had flown on the road triggering cracks and sliding of mud, charged the locals.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mangaluru
Karnataka
Rainfall

What's Brewing

Lockdowns ease as global infections near 3 million

Lockdowns ease as global infections near 3 million

Slum dwellings pose challenge as Mumbai fights COVID-19

Slum dwellings pose challenge as Mumbai fights COVID-19

A vision for resurgent India in the post-COVID-19 world

A vision for resurgent India in the post-COVID-19 world

PM must act fast to scale up COVID-19 testing: Rahul

PM must act fast to scale up COVID-19 testing: Rahul

Yes Bank scam: Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhwan in CBI custody

Yes Bank scam: Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhwan in CBI custody

 