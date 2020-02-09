Develop art of being unaffected by hindrances: Brahma Kumari Shivani

“Over the years, we have developed a tendency to accept ailments, depression and unrest as normal’’, said spiritual guide and mentor Brahma Kumari Shivani.

“People should replace these negative aspects with health, happiness and harmony, by achieving emotional independence”.

She was speaking during the programme, ‘An Awakening Experience with B K Shivani’, organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya -Mangaluru at T M A Pai International Convention Centre in Kodialbail in the city on Sunday. Shivani said that one should develop the art of being unaffected by hindrances.

“If we keep reacting to others’ behaviour, it will only disturb us from within. We should forgive those who have done wrong to us, to keep our emotional health intact. This will help us to achieve emotional independence. One should remember that others’ karma will not change our destiny’’, she added.

‘Emotional Health’

Expressing concern over the increasing rate of suicide among children, Shivani said that the busy lifestyle followed by the behaviour of their elders and bad influence of media had adversely affected the children.

Emotional health is directly proportional to physical health. If parents speak and act negatively, the health of children will be negatively affected. Instead, the parents should speak and act positively to make their children strong, both emotionally and physically, she added.

Shivani further said, ‘’These days, too much involvement in media is bringing a lot of negativity into our lives. Most of us watch television or engage in mobile phones while having food. The TV should be put off and mobile phones and other electronic gadgets should be kept away while having food as they pose hindrances to the emotional bond in a family.”

Brahma Kumari Vishweshwari, Brahma Kumari Nirmala and Brahma Kumari Revathi were present.