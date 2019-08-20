Develop research attitude, students told

Students should develop an attitude for research, said PU Department Deputy Director G Kenchappa.

He was speaking at the district-level young scientists’ selection competition organised by Rajya Vijnana Parishat, Department of Science and Technology and Education Department, for high school and PU students.

'Face challenges'

Students should develop in such competitions and become researchers in the future. Students should develop an interest in basic sciences and face the challenges of science and environment. More research should be carried out in the field of science and technology, he said.

State Pollution Control Board Kodagu regional office environment officer G R Ganeshan said, “Students should create awareness on judicious use of water, check the ill effects of plastic and take part in environment-friendly activities.”

District coordinator of the competition T G Premkumar said the competitions are organised to help the students to take up inventions in science and technology.

Field of Science and technology

Young scientist awardee of last year, Likhitha Muthakka from Bharathiya Vidya Bhavana Kodagu Vidyalaya, said, “Students should take a pledge to find a solution to the problems bothering the country by taking up research in the field of science and technology.”

As many as 17 students from various schools and colleges had presented a paper on the science model prepared by them.