Disinfectant tunnel being constructed at APMC

A doctor family in Tarikere has taken up work on constructing a disinfectant tunnel at the entrance of APMC market in Tarikere.

Once completed, people will be asked to walk through a ‘disinfection tunnel’ before entering the market.

The tunnel is being constructed in the name of Basaveshwara Medical Stores owner late C T Ishwarappa and C T Gurumurthy by their children Dr Deepak Chiradoni of Basaveshwara Hospital and Basaveshwara Medical Stores owner C E Vishwanath family.

Dr Deepak said a large number of people from various villages visit the APMC. As a precautionary measure, the disinfectant tunnel is being readied. The tunnel will be launched on April 11.

