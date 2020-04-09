Disinfectant tunnel being constructed at APMC

Disinfectant tunnel being constructed at APMC

DHNS
DHNS, Tarikere,
  • Apr 09 2020, 18:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 18:16 ist
A disinfectant tunnel being set up at the entrance of the APMC in Tarikere.

A doctor family in Tarikere has taken up work on constructing a disinfectant tunnel at the entrance of APMC market in Tarikere.

Once completed, people will be asked to walk through a ‘disinfection tunnel’ before entering the market.

The tunnel is being constructed in the name of Basaveshwara Medical Stores owner late C T Ishwarappa and C T Gurumurthy by their children Dr Deepak Chiradoni of Basaveshwara Hospital and Basaveshwara Medical Stores owner C E Vishwanath family.

Dr Deepak said a large number of people from various villages visit the APMC. As a precautionary measure, the disinfectant tunnel is being readied. The tunnel will be launched on April 11.

.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Disinfectant tunnel
APMC
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'SC order for free COVID-19 test may hinder fight'

'SC order for free COVID-19 test may hinder fight'

UNSC to discuss COVID-19 in closed session today

UNSC to discuss COVID-19 in closed session today

COVID-19: How would you decide to restart the economy?

COVID-19: How would you decide to restart the economy?

COVID-19: Trump sees light at the end of tunnel

COVID-19: Trump sees light at the end of tunnel

 