DK does not have SoP for postmortem examinations

Even after three women had died of Covid-19, the district administration is yet to establish an SoP (standard operation procedures) for postmortem examinations in the district.

“My 50 emails to the deputy commissioner on the need to establish an SoP for postmortem examinations on the lines of similar SoP adopted by BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and Maharastra had received no response so far,” informs professor and head of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, K S Hegde Medical Academy (KSHEMA), Dr Mahabalesh Shetty P.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, every case could be a potential Covid-19 case until proved otherwise, the expert on Forensic Medicine said.

Autopsies are conducted in the district hospital as well as peripheries (taluk hospitals/PHC). Even private medical colleges in the district conduct a significant number of autopsies, said Prof Mahabalesh Shetty.

“Autopsy involves a lot of aerosol-generating procedures, especially during handling of lungs. This could pose a health hazard to the autopsy surgeon, mortuary technician/attenders among others. Post-autopsy, the mortuary needs to be sanitised or else it could pose a potential threat. Presently, there are no guidelines on post-mortem examination,” the Autopsy surgeon had revealed in his email to the deputy commissioner.

Prof Shetty said the neighbouring Kasargod district had an SoP and experts on forensic medicine in the team.

“Thus, the district administration in discussion with Mangaluru Commissioner of Police and DK Superintendent of Police should establish an SoP for postmortem examinations,” he stressed.

Prof Shetty also regretted that the district administration was not conducting enough tests. He told DH that a minimum of 100 tests should be conducted each day.

“The district administration is unaware that Covid-19 can be contained only by conducting tests,” he said and added that district administration had committed a huge blunder in not sharing information about patients from Bhatkal who had availed treatment in First Neuro Hospital with Uttara Kannada district administration.