DK, Udupi DCs direct colleges to adhere to HC’s orders

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V on Tuesday directed principals of colleges to ensure that students adhere to the High Court’s orders.

While interacting with principals for the second day in a row, he said colleges should ensure that outsiders do not enter the campus.

He also appealed to principals to work in close coordination with jurisdictional police stations.

“If needed, provide counselling to students inside the campus. Ensure that peace prevails on campus,” he added.

In Udupi

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao held a peace committee meeting in order to solicit support from the public.

He told reporters that the school or college development committee had prescribed a uniform to the students. The students should follow the High Court’s order and dress code decided by the development committee.

He directed schools and colleges to conduct parents and teachers meetings as colleges will reopen on February 16.

If any violations take place, stringent action will be taken against the violators, he added.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan said security has been beefed up in the district.

Peace committee meetings had been held at all police station limits, he said.

Women police have been deputed in all police stations. Eight DAR, two KSRPs and more than 700 police personnel were part of the elaborate security, he added.